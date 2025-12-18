Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton released their family Christmas card on social media Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas," the holiday message from the Prince and Princess of Wales read.

The card included an outdoor photo of the royal couple smiling with their three kids -- George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7.

The portrait was snapped by Josh Shinner in April.

Middleton has been easing back into public life this year after battling cancer the year before.

She announced in January that she was in remission.