The Greatest Showman icon Hugh Jackman plays a murdered shepherd whose sheep try to solve the mystery of his death in the first trailer for the movie, The Sheep Detectives.

Amazon MGM Studios released the 2 1/2-minute preview on Thursday.

It shows Jackman's intrepid flock looking for clues to the tune of The Proclaimers' peppy anthem "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)."

Love Actually, Dead of Winter and Down Cemetery Road star Emma Thompson plays Jackman's lawyer, who reveals the trailer-dwelling shepherd was really worth $30 million, a possible motive for his murder.

The adaptation of the novel, Three Bags Full, by Leonie Swann is set to open in theaters on May 8.