Peaky Blinders and Wake Up Dead Man star Daryl McCormack is set to voice the iconic anti-hero Heathcliff in a Wuthering Heights spin-off for Audible.

Set to premiere in February, the original audio drama will explore Heathcliff's adventures in the years between when the penniless orphan left his adopted home and when he returned as a rich man determined to win back his married love Cathy and crush his enemies, her husband and brother.

"This original story follows him on his missing years and his journey of self-discovery and internal redemption, which I think will allow the listener to have compassion for him despite his flaws," McCormack said in a statement. "He truly is the epitome of an anti-hero, and in our Heathcliff, I think your heart may break for him."

Gracie Oddie-James penned the series and will voice one of the characters.

The vocal ensemble will also include Charlie Rowe, Sagar Radia, Raffey Cassidy and Taya Moddie.