Wolf Man is set to arrive on Peacock beginning April 18, the streamer announced Friday.

The film follows the aftermath of "a brutal animal attack," that occurred when Blake ( Christopher Abbott ) and his wife ( Julia Garner ) arrive with their daughter (Matilda Firth) at their new home.

Blake is badly injured in the attack.

"I think my husband is infected," Garner's character, Charlotte, says in the preview, as she seeks help.

However, help doesn't arrive, and, "as the night wears on, Blake's injuries worsen, and his bizarre behavior turns monstrous," an official synopsis says.

Wolf Man, which was directed by Leigh Whannell, made its theater debut in January.

The movie reboots the character that originated as part of the Universal Classic Monsters lineup. Universal has rebooted the franchise as the Dark Universe.