The Wizard of Oz will be transformed into "a fully immersive experience" when it plays at the Las Vegas Sphere on Aug. 28, the venue announced Friday.

"Sphere will use cutting-edge technologies to enhance the original film," a press release states. "The Wizard of Oz at Sphere will maintain the integrity of the original while pushing the boundaries of Sphere's experiential medium."

The Irishman producer Jane Rosenthal, Hugo visual effects supervisor Ben Grossmann, Oppenheimer editor Jane Lame and Little Island producing artistic director Zack Winokur are teaming up to create the show.

The Wizard of Oz, based on the L. Frank Baum novel, was originally released in 1939. Judy Garland stars as Dorothy Gale, a young woman who is transported to the magical Land of Oz.

In addition, the Sphere will screen From the Edge in 2026. The project is now filming and follows five athletes from the worlds of rock climbing, skiing, diving, surfing and base jumping, the release states.

"Our goal for The Sphere Experience is a diverse slate that leverages Sphere's power as an experiential medium," said Sphere Entertainment executive Jim Dolan. "The Wizard of Oz at Sphere and From the Edge will push that vision forward in different ways."