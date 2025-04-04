Motorheads, an upcoming young adult series starring Ryan Phillippe, is set to arrive on Prime Video May 20.

The streamer shared the release date and a first look at the action series on Friday.

One photograph shows Phillippe, well-known for his role in Shooter, driving as he appears to look in the rearview mirror. He portrays Logan in the show.

"Motorheads is about first love, first heartbreak, and turning the key in your first car," an official synopsis reads.

Another image shows Mellisa Collazo, Uriah Shelton and Nicholas Canto, who portray Caitlyn, Curtis and Marcel, respectively, as they look at a beat-up yellow car.

"Set in a once-thriving rust-belt town that's now searching for a glimmer of hope, this series is an adrenaline-filled story of a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing, while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school," the description continues.

Nathalie Kelley, Michael Cimino, Drake Rodger, Josh Macqueen, Mia Healey, Matt Lanter, Audrey Gerthoffer and Johnna Dias-Watson also star.