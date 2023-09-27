Peacock is teasing Wolf Like Me Season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Isla Fisher Josh Gad and new cast member Edgar Rami­rez (Carlos, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story).

Wolf Like Me is a romantic comedy-drama following Gary (Gad), a single father living with his daughter Emma (Ariel Donoghue) in Adelaide, Australia. The pair meet Mary (Fisher), an advice columnist who is secretly a werewolf.

Season 1 ended with Gary and Mary expecting a baby together and divulging Mary's secret to Emma.

The Season 2 trailer shows Gary and Mary navigate Mary's pregnancy and the return of a "hot guy" from Mary's past.

"Will their child be a human or a wolf? Just how long can they keep things secret from the rest of their family? Will what happened in the outback come back to haunt them? And, with Mary's former professor, Anton (Rami­rez), suddenly in the picture, can their relationship withstand newly unearthed secrets from Mary's past?" an official synopsis reads.

Peacock shared first-look photos for the season in August.

Wolf Like Me is created, written, directed and executive produced by Abe Forsythe (Little Monsters). Fisher and Gad also executive produce with Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Season 2 premieres Oct. 19.