South Korean girl group NewJeans will release the new League of Legends Worlds anthem.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop stars will release and perform "Gods," a new song for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship, in October.

Worlds will see the top teams from nine regions compete for the world champion title in League of Legends, a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game from Riot Games.

This year's Worlds will take place in NewJeans' home country of South Korea.

"Gods" is written by Riot Games principal composer Sebastien Najand and Alex Seaver of Mako, who previously co-wrote the Worlds anthems "Legends Never Die," "Rise," "Awaken," and multiple songs on the Arcane soundtrack.

The song's music video will follow the story of Korean pro player Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu "from his discovery of League in high school to his unbelievable run at Worlds 2022."

"We're honored to be partnering with NewJeans for Worlds 2023 -- both a historic breakthrough year for the group and momentous for esports fans as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Worlds anthems," Riot global head of music and events Maria Egan said in a press release.

NewJeans will release "Gods" on Oct. 3, while Worlds will run Oct. 10-Nov. 19 in Seoul.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Imagine Dragons, Zedd and Lil Nas X have previously released Worlds anthems.

NewJeans is known for the singles "Attention," "Ditto," "Super Shy" and "ETA," and released its second EP, Get Up, in July. The group consists of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein.