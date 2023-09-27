Late-night talk shows The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers have announced their return in the wake of the Writers Guild of America strike.

The Tonight Show will return with new episodes beginning Oct. 2 at 11:35 p.m. EDT on NBC, while Late Night with Seth Meyers will air at 12:35 a.m.

"Huge thanks to all Late Night fans for your support over the last five months," the Late Night official Twitter account said.

The Tonight Show, Late Night and countless other shows have been off the air since the writers strike began in May. The WGA strike officially ended Wednesday at midnight after the WGA and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) reached a deal.

The Tonight Show is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller also serves as showrunner.

Michaels also executive produces Late Night, with Mike Shoemaker as producer.

During the strike, Fallon and Meyers co-hosted the Strike Force Five podcast with The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Jimmy Kimmel and Last Week Tonight host John Oliver.