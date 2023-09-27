Alice in Borderland appears to have been renewed at Netflix.

The streaming service shared a post Tuesday that teases Season 3 of the Japanese thriller.

The post features 10 playing cards arranged in two rows of five cards each. Fans decrypted the post by using the card's face value and suit to spell out "Alice Three."

As of Wednesday morning, the post has been viewed over 3.3 million times and received over 30,000 likes.

Alice in Borderland is based on the Haro Aso graphic novel. The series is a survival drama set in Tokyo and follows a group of young people who compete in deadly battle royale-style games after most of the population mysteriously disappears.

Playing cards are a recurring theme in the show, with a card being drawn each game to dictate the type of challenge.

Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, NijirÅ Murakami, Ayaka Miyoshi, Dori Sakurada and Aya Asahina star.

Alice in Borderland premiered on Netflix in 2020 and returned for a second season in December 2022.