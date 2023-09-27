The British Phonographic Industry has announced a date for the 2024 BRIT Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 44th annual ceremony will take place March 2, 2024, at The O2 Arena in London and air on ITV1 and ITVX.

2024 will mark the second consecutive year that the BRIT Awards have been held on a Saturday. In addition, the show will take place three weeks later than the 2023 ceremony, which was held Feb. 11.

Damian Christian, managing director and president of promotions of Atlantic Records, will return as chair of the BRIT committee for 2024.

"The move to a Saturday night for the first time proved to be a huge success, so I'm delighted we'll be back in a primetime slot again in March. A Saturday night show helped us lock in our most engaged audience ever, and we'll be looking to build on that base as we connect with even more fans in 2024," Christian said in a statement.

"Next year's BRITs will be our most ambitious show yet, with a host of exciting performances from incredible audiences, as we look to celebrate the music that soundtracked our 2023," he added.

Sally Wood will again executive produce the show for BRITs TV, while Misty Buckley will return to design the set for the awards.

Mo Gilligan hosted the 2023 ceremony, which featured performances by Harry Styles, Wet Leg, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, and other artists. Styles, Wet Leg and Beyonce were among the big winners.