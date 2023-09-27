Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Sister Death.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Aria Bedmar.

Sister Death is a prequel to the Spanish horror film Veronica, released in 2017. The new film provides an origin story for Sister Death, a blind nun who appears in the original movie.

The prequel takes place in post-war Spain and follows Narcisa (Aria Bedmar), a young novice with supernatural powers, who arrives at a convent-turned-school for girls to become a teacher.

"As the days go by, the strange events and increasingly disturbing situations that torment her will eventually lead her to unravel the terrible skein of secrets that surround the convent and haunt its inhabitants," an official synopsis reads.

Almudena Amor, Maru Valdivielso, Luisa Merelas and Chelo Vivares also star.

Sister Death and Veronica are both directed by Paco Plaza, the co-creator of the Rec horror franchise.

Sister Death premieres Oct. 27 on Netflix.