Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, have another baby on the way.

The 41-year-old television personality and Lauren Sorrentino announced Tuesday that they are expecting their third child nine months after their daughter's birth.

Sorrentino shared the news alongside photos of himself with Lauren Sorrentino, daughter Mia Bella and son Romeo Reign, 2.

"Good things come in threes," he captioned the post. "Adding another pumpkin to our patch. Baby #2 coming March 2024."

Sorrentino's Jersey Shore co-stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Deena Cortese were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Welcome to tbe 3 club!!!!" Polizzi wrote.

"So happy for you guys!!" Giancola added.

"So excited for you all beautiful family!" Cortese said.

Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino married in November 2018 and welcomed son Romeo in May 2021. Their daughter Mia was born in January.

Sorrentino celebrated his life as a "family man" in an interview with People in August.

"I'll be honest with you. I'm happy to make it this far," he said. "I was so wild in my twenties and thirties that being the family man that I am today -- being eight years sober in December, a dad of two, married five years in a happy, healthy marriage -- I'm killing the game."

Sorrentino came to fame on the MTV reality series Jersey Shore and returned to star on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.