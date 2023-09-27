Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman have a baby on the way.The 41-year-old actor and 35-year-old actress announced Tuesday that they are expecting their first child.Raver-Lampman shared the news on Instagram alongside maternity photos that show Diggs cradling her baby bump."We can't wait to meet you," she captioned the post.Raver-Lampman's Umbrella Academy co-stars Tom Hopper and Cazzie David celebrated with the couple in the comments."Whaoooo! Let's go team!" Hopper wrote."AHHHHH YAYYYYYY!!!!!" David said.Diggs and Raver-Lampman first met as cast members of the Broadway musical Hamilton in 2015.The couple showcased their Southern California home together in Architectural Digest in March 2021."This may be our first house together, but I already see us and our families and our community and our passions everywhere I look," Raver-Lampman said at the time.Diggs most recently played Andre Layton on the TNT series Snowpiercer, while Raver-Lampman portrays Allison Hargreeves on The Umbrella Academy.