Katy Perry is joining the Peppa Pig universe.

The 38-year-old singer and television personality will voice the character Ms. Leopard in a new special scheduled for release in 2024.

The Peppa Pig official Twitter account shared the news Wednesday alongside a first look at Perry's character.

Deadline said Ms. Leopard will appear in an episode of the three-part Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special, which premieres in spring 2024.

Ms. Leopard is a dress maker who helps with preparations for the wedding between Mr. Bull and Mrs. Cow.

"We're incredibly thrilled to have such an A-list talent join the family-fun adventures in Peppa Pig. As a loving parent and fan of Peppa herself, Katy Perry is a perfect fit to voice the character of Ms. Leopard," Hasbro Entertainment president Olivier Dumont said in a statement.

Peppa Pig is an animated children's series that hails from Hasbro Entertainment. The show is created by Neville Astley and Mark Baker and follows the piglet Peppa and her family.

Peppa Pig originally premiered in May 2004 and will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year. The series airs on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ in the United States.

"Reaching this brand milestone of two decades and being able to work with outstanding talent like Katy is a testament to the worldwide success of Peppa Pig and her ability to deliver entertainment no fans will want to miss," Dumont said. "This is just one of the many exciting projects we have in the pipeline for fans and families to commemorate Peppa Pig's 20th anniversary in 2024, such as live events and attractions, products and partnerships, Peppa parties all over the world and much more. Everyone's invited to our year-long celebration."

Perry previously voiced characters in The Simpsons and The Smurfs movie.