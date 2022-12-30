Wiz Khalifa is back with new music.

The 35-year-old singer and rapper released the song "Never Drinking Again" on Friday.

Khalifa shared the song ahead of New Year's celebrations.

"Just in time for New Years," he wrote on Instagram. "Enjoy your festivities drink responsibly and tag me when you use this sound in your video the day after #neverdrinkingagain."

In "Never Drinking Again," Khalifa sings about slipping up and breaking his sobriety.

"It be like two shots then I'm loaded / Then them two shots turn to 40 / Then I wake up in the morning / Like / How did I slip up? / When I said I wasn't drinking again," he sings.

Khalifa released his seventh studio album, Multiverse, in July. The album features 17 songs, including the singles "Iced Out Necklace" and "Memory Lane."