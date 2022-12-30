SZA is teasing her new music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old singer released a preview of her video for the song "Kill Bill" on Thursday.

The teaser shows SZA suit up and grab her sword before taking off on a motorcycle. The singer is also seen slicing the head off of a training dummy.

The music video is directed by Christian Breslauer and appears to take inspiration from the 2003 film Kill Bill: Volume 1, directed by Quentin Tarantino.

"It's what y'all deserve," SZA captioned the post.

"Kill Bill" appears on SZA's most recent album, SOS. SZA released the album Dec. 9.

SOS also features the singles "Good Days," "I Hate U," "Shirt," "Nobody Gets Me" and 18 other songs.

SZA discussed SOS in the Nov. 19 issue of Billboard, sharing how she recorded about 10 records in the span of two weeks.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I feel like music, in this capacity, I don't see longevity," the singer said.

"I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don't know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I'm supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I'mma take a good swing at it, and I'mma give 'em my absolute best," she added.

SOS is SZA's follow-up to her debut studio album, Ctrl, released in 2017.