Adam Lambert is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 40-year-old singer released a cover of the Bonnie Tyler song "Holding Out for a Hero" on Friday.

Lambert's version will appear on his forthcoming covers album, High Drama.

Lambert announced High Drama this month and shared a first track from the album, a cover of the Duran Duran song "Ordinary World."

"We thought, 'Let me do an album where I take songs that you probably know, maybe a few you don't know, and completely flip them around so they feel like something new and something you haven't heard before,'" Lambert said on ITV's This Morning.

High Drama also features Lambert's versions of Pink's "My Attic," Billie Eilish's "Getting Older," Lana Del Rey 's "West Coast" and other songs.

Lambert will release High Drama on Feb. 24, 2023.