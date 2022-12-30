Peta Murgatroyd is mourning her father's death.

The 36-year-old television personality and professional dancer paid tribute to her dad, Derek John Murgatroyd, in a post Thursday following his death. Derek Murgatroyd was 81.

Murgatroyd shared a photo on Instagram of herself sharing a moment with her dad on a boat. Another picture shows the pair holding hands.

"To The Greatest Dad, my teddy bear. This is the end of our ride earth side. Oh how I wish we could take this boat trip again. In the next life we will," Murgatroyd captioned the post.

"This glance to each other was perfectly captured, you were so content, at sea where you were always meant to be. I know though that you will continue to ride with me until I see you again," she said.

Murgatroyd then voiced her love for her father.

"I hope I made you proud these 36 years. You were my everything and I will miss you until my days here are done. I will hold the warmth of your hand in my heart forever. Always your 'darling baby girl' as you would say," she said. "I love you until the 12th of never. Forever Daddy's Girl."

Murgatroyd's fellow Dancing with the Stars pros Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold and Alan Bersten were among those to voice their support for Murgatroyd in the comments.

"Love you so much Peta sending love and prayers your way," Arnold wrote.

"Oh Peta I am so sorry for your loss. You have definitely made him proud. Sending you so much love," Bersten said.

Murgatroyd herself has one child, son Shai Aleksander, with her husband, Dancing with the Stars pro Maks Chmerkovskiy. The couple spent the holidays with family, including with Chmerkovskiy's brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, and his wife, Jenna Johnson.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy shared their fertility struggles in an interview with People in June, saying they've experienced three miscarriages in the past two years.