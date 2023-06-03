Supernatural prequel The Winchesters hasn't been able to find a new home for Season 2 of the show after The CW canceled it last month.

"To all of you who watched, followed, and supported this story, THANK YOU. And to all those who brought this show to life...I couldn't be more proud of what we all did together. But as they say...timing is everything," Supernatural star and The Winchesters executive producer Jensen Ackles tweeted Saturday.

"With a massive Network shift coupled with an industry strike...welp...that's some unfortunate timing. Sleep well dear @WinchestersOnCW ...until we meet again. Somewhere down the road."

Deadline.com reported Warner Bros. Television shopped the show around to other television networks and streaming services, but there were no takers.

Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger played John and Mary Winchester, Dean and Sam Winchester's parents.