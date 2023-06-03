The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page writes in his new memoir, Pageboy, that he had a romance with actress Kate Mara before he came out as a transgender man.

A Teacher actress Mara was dating Handmaid's Tale actor Max Minghella when she also started seeing Page, then known as Ellen, in 2014.

"I never thought I could be in love with two people and now I know I can," Page said Mara told him.

"This was right after I'd come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak," Page added. "I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that -- I think a lot of us do this -- who aren't fully available. And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away."

People.com published the excerpt from the book Friday.

The New York Post said Page and Mara are still close friends and Mara is expected to attend a promotional event for the book later this month.

Mara has been married to her Fantastic Four co-star Jamie Bell since 2017. They have two children.