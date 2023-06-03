Renfield, a contemporary Dracula spinoff movie starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult, will get its streaming premiere on Peacock June 9.

Chris McKay -- whose credits include The Tomorrow War and The LEGO Batman Movie -- directed the horror-comedy, which opened in theaters in April.

It is about what happens when a vampire's loyal servant discovers he wants more out of life.

"Renfield is forced to procure his master's prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased," said a synopsis from Universal Pictures.

"But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency."