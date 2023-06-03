Actor Jonah Hill's girlfriend, Olivia Millar, has given birth to their first child.

Hill's publicist confirmed the happy news to People.com Friday, but the representative did not disclose the baby's sex or name.

Hill and Millar started dating about a year ago and Millar was photographed with a baby bump in March.

They have not publicly offered details about their romance and parenthood.

Millar is the daughter of model Esme Marshall and owns an online clothing store.

Hill is known for his films Don't Look Up, 21 Jump Street and Superbad.

Hill's sister, actress Beanie Feldstein, announced Thursday that she had married her longtime girlfriend Bonnie-Chance Roberts on May 20.

Hill and Millar did not appear in any of the photos the newlyweds released on Instagram, however.