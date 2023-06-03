Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.They include:-- Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy during the Civil War, in 1808-- Automaker Ransom Olds in 1864-- British King George V in 1865-- British actor Maurice Evans in 1901-- Jazz dancer\/singer Josephine Baker in 1906-- Actor Paulette Goddard in 1910-- Actor Ellen Corby in 1911-- Actor Colleen Dewhurst in 1924-- Country blues singer Jimmy Rogers in 1924-- Actor Tony Curtis in 1925-- Poet Allen Ginsberg in 1926-- TV producer Chuck Barris in 1929-- Author Marion Zimmer Bradley in 1930-- Author Larry McMurtry in 1936-- Former Cuban President Raul Castro in 1931 (age 92)-- Singer\/songwriter Curtis Mayfield in 1942-- Singer Deniece Williams in 1951 (age 72)-- U.S. first lady Jill Biden in 1951 (age 72)-- Actor Scott Valentine in 1958 (age 65)-- Journalist\/TV anchor Anderson Cooper in 1967 (age 56)-- Comedic author John Hodgman in 1971 (age 52)-- Tennis player Rafael Nadal in 1986 (age 37)-- Actor Imogen Poots in 1989 (age 34)-- Actor Anne Winters in 1994 (age 29)