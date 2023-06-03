Country music star Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time is the No. 1 album in the United States for a 12th straight week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is SZA's SOS, followed by Taylor Swift 's Midnights at No. 3, Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and Dave Matthews Band's Walk Around the Moon at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Swift's Lover at No. 6, Ghost's Phantomime at No. 7, Luke Combs' Gettin' Old at No. 8, Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 9 and Zach Bryan's American Heartbreak at No. 10.