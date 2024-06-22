Country music legend Willie Nelson canceled his planned appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival in Georgia on Friday because he is not feeling well and has been ordered by his doctors to rest.

"He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week," said a statement on the 91-year-old singer-songwriter's X page Friday.

"In the meantime, Lukas Nelson and the Family Band, along with a few guests, will perform a special set to include Willie's classics and other songs."

Lukan Nelson is WIllie's son.

Nelson's traveling tour-mates -- Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss and Celisse -- performed as planned Friday and are expected to take the stage again in North Carolina without the elder Nelson on Saturday.