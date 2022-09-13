Beyond Fest announced their slate of films on Tuesday. The festival runs Sept. 27 - Oct. 11 in Los Angeles.

Headlining films include Halloween Ends, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, My Best Friend's Exorcism, Smile, The Menu, Triangle of Sadness, Something in the Dirt, Decision to Leave and more. William Shatner William Friedkin Park Chan-wook, and S.S. Ramajouli are attending in person.

Beyond Fest will also screen classic films including Cruising, with Q&A with Friedkin, Park's The Handmaiden, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance and Lady Vengeance, Impulse with Shatner Q&A, Yankovic's UHF, Lucio Fulci's The Beyond, and Imax screenings of Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Gravity, Dunkirk and Mad Max: Fury Road.

Additional guests include Kevin Williamson with his film Sick, director Parker Finn and the cast of Smile, My Best Friend's Exorcism director Damon Thomas and cast members Elsie Fisher, Cathy ang, Rachel Ogechi, and Christopher Lowell, Hellraiser director David Bruckner and cast, Weird director Eric Appel and Something in the Dirt directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Beyond Fest previously announced a tribute to Ramajouli including an Imax screening of this year's hit RRR and a marathon of Eega, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Tickets for Beyond Fest go on sale Wednesday.