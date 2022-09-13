Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new documentary The Redeem Team.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Tuesday featuring Dwyane Wade and other members of the 2008 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team.

The Redeem Team revisits how the U.S. men's basketball team defied expectations and won the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.

The team featured late basketball star Kobe Bryant, who served as team captain, Carlos Boozer, Jason Kidd, LeBron James, Deron Williams, Michael Redd, Dwyane Wade, Dwight Howard, Chris Bosh, Chris Paul, Tayshaun Prince and Carmelo Anthony, with Mike "Coach K" Kryzewski as head coach.

The Redeem Team is described as "the untold story of one of the greatest comebacks in sports history."

The film features never-before-seen footage from the Olympic archives, along with behind-the-scenes material from NBA Entertainment and new interviews with the athletes and coaches.

The Redeem Team is directed by Jon Weinbach and executive produced by James and Wade. The film premieres Oct. 7 on Netflix.