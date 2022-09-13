K-pop group Twice's 11th mini album Between 1&2 topped the Billboard 200 Top 10 for the second week in a row, an article reported on Tuesday. analyzing the Billboard charts.

According to the report, the girl band's new album took ninth place on Billboard's main album sales chart, down six notches from last week. "The album has sold 28,000 copies, down 73% from last week," the report said.

Between 1&2 is the first record after the nine members renewed their contract with the promotion agency in July and refers to the "stories between Once (name of the girl band's fan club) and Twice".

The title track "Talk that Talk" is a summer track after "Alcohol-Free" launched last year. "While 'Alcohol-Free' is a song for mid-summer, 'Talk that Talk' is a song that you want to listen to at the end of the summer period," Twice explained earlier.