Glenn Close will miss the 2022 San Sebastian Film Festival due to a "family emergency."

The 75-year-old actress said in a statement Tuesday that she is unable to attend the 70th annual film festival, which will run Sept. 16-24 in Spain.

Close was to preside over the official jury at the festival this year.

"I deeply regret that I will not be able to take part in the festival as there has been a family emergency for which I must stay home," the actress said. "I apologize to the festival, the jury, the filmmakers, the Donostia honorees and the festival audience, that I will not be there to celebrate with you all."

Festival organizers confirmed the news and said Argentinian producer Mati­as Mosteira will serve as president in Close's stead.

The San Sebastian Film Festival celebrates excellence in international cinema, with an emphasis on Spanish films.

Juliette Binoche and David Cronenberg will be honored with this year's Donostia Awards, with Penelope Cruz, Ricardo Dara, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vicky Krieps, Diane Kruger, Liam Neeson, Olivia Wilde and other stars to present their films.

Close most recently starred in the sci-fi romantic drama Swan Song, which premiered on Apple TV+ in December.