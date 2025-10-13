William Franklyn-Miller will portray George Washington as a young man in Young Washington, which arrives in theaters July 3.

Angel Studios released a trailer for the biopic Monday, some nine months ahead of the film's release, although tickets are already available for preorder.

"Before he led a revolution, he survived one," an official synopsis reads. "The origin story of America's first leader."

The trailer begins as Washington is asked how he survived a battle that left several bullet holes in his jacket.

"I don't know," he says solemnly.