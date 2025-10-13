Netflix is teasing its upcoming slate of holiday movies with new trailers throughout the week.

The streamer will begin with a preview of A Merry Little Ex-Mas Tuesday.

The feature stars Alicia Silverstone as Kate, a newly divorced woman who has to contend with her ex (Oliver Hudson) and his new girlfriend amid the holiday festivities.

Jameela Jamil, Pierson Fode and Melissa Joan Hart also star in the movie, which arrives Nov. 12 on Netflix.

A trailer for Champagne Problems makes its debut Wednesday, while the Jingle Bell Heist teaser arrives Thursday and the My Secret Santa preview premieres Friday.

"It's never too early to catch the holiday spirit," a narrator said in Monday's teaser.