Glenn Powell escapes explosions and gunfire in a preview for The Running Man, which takes its inspiration from the Stephen King novel of the same name and is a remake of the 1987 feature starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The new trailer, released Monday, opens with Ben Richards (Powell) reflecting on his choice to enter a deadly game that could win him a large sum of money should he survive.

"For the next 30 days, everyone in the country is trying to murder me," he says. "That's crazy. Right?"

The game is broadcast on television as he tries to survive the assassins hunting him.

He makes the crazy choice to enter the game regardless, in hopes of securing the money so he can support his family.

"Ben's defiance, instincts and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite, and a threat to the entire system," an official synopsis reads. "As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall."

William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, Colman Domingo and Josh Brolin also star.

The film arrives Nov. 14.