The BBC is previewing Season 2 of Daddy Issues, starring Aimee Lou Wood and David Morrissey.

A first-look photo, released Monday, show Gemma (Wood) holding her baby, Sadie, across from Sadie's grandfather Malcom (Morissey).

Taj Atwal stars as Gemma's best friend, while Sharon Rooney portrays her sister and Sarah Hadland plays her boss.

"From dating disasters and failed romances through to toxic friendships and messy family dynamics, the show is a big-hearted story about a father and daughter, and the reality of facing up to parenthood -- at any stage of life," an official series synopsis states.

The sophomore season of the show will arrive later this year on BBC iPlayer, BBC One and BBC Three, a press release states.