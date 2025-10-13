The Eagles are not done with their Las Vegas residency yet.

The "Hotel California" singers announced Monday that their Las Vegas Sphere shows, previously slated to wind down in November, will continue through February 2026.

The additional performances will take place Feb. 20, Feb. 21, Feb. 27 and Feb. 28, the band announced on social media Monday.

The extra shows make the residency the Sphere's longest so far.

Tickets go on sale beginning Oct. 24.

In April, the Eagles added eight additional dates in October and November.