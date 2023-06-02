Television personality Jacky Oh has died at the age of 32.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N' Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed," a BET Media Group representative wrote on the show's Instagram account Thursday.

"Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N' Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time."

TMZ reported Oh, who had her own lip gloss line called the J Nova Collection, died Wednesday in Miami.

No cause of death has been announced, but she reportedly wrote in a since-deleted social media post that she was in the Florida city to undergo a "mommy makeover."

She and DC Young Fly had been a couple since 2015 and they have three children together -- daughters Nova and Nala, and son Prince.

Deadline said Jacky Oh had also been working as a real estate agent at the time of her death.