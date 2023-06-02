Broadway and film actress Beanie Feldstein has announced she married her longtime girlfriend, producer Bonnie-Chance Roberts, in upstate New York last month.

Feldstein posted photos from the May 20 event at the rustic Sisters of Cedar Lake venue on Thursday.

The brides both wore Gucci frocks -- a white gown and veil for Feldstein and a pink satin pants suit with white shirt and bow tie for Roberts.

The newlyweds are seen posing outside by a golf cart, lake and boats.

"As every fairytale comes real...May 20, 2023. could never find the words to thank the angels below for giving us the wedding of our dreams," Feldstein captioned the gallery of portraits.

The couple met in 2018 when they were collaborating on the film How to Build a Girl.

They announced their engagement last year.

The women told Vogue they wanted a summer camp-themed wedding.

"It is our happy place together," Feldstein said.

"I grew up going to summer camp for 10 years, and my parents and both sets of my grandparents met at summer camp, so camp is a lineage of love through the generations of my family," she added. "Even though we met in London and fell in love on a film set, to get married at a camp was a truly beautiful emotional homecoming."