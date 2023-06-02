Cardi B and Latto combined their respective talents for the "Put It On The Floor" remix.

In a video Latto posted on her Instagram account Thursday, she showed a clip with a few scenes from the video announcing the full version would come at midnight.

Once it dropped she posted a longer version that included a cameo by LSU women's basketball champion Angel Reese.

The day before, Latto introduced the video by standing next to someone whose head was covered in a plastic bag. She ripped the bag off to reveal a laughing Cardi B.

"I put it on the floor, now I'm about to put it on the floor again," Latto said before the reveal.

The "Big Energy" rapper originally released the song on April 20 and it immediately went viral on TikTok with over 100K videos featuring the song.

Latto has had a career year. The 24-year-old rapper first came to the public view as a contestant on the first season of the 2016 reality competition show The Rap Game. She won the competition, but declined the record deal that came with it, instead signing to RCA a few years later.

This year, she was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys, an award she won at the 2022 BET Awards. But in the midst of her success, she tries to remain grounded.

"At the end of the day, I'm 24, I'm having fun, I'm just living, I'm living the life that I dreamed of, so I don't want to put too much pressure on myself," she told Essence.