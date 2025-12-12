Stand By Me: The Film and Its Stars 40 Years Later announced additional dates for its 2026 tour on Friday. Wil Wheaton, Corey Feldman and Jerry O'Connell are attending anniversary screenings for Q&As following the film.

March dates include stops in Pittsburgh, Pa., Bethesda, Md., Raleigh, N.C., Anaheim, Calif., Seattle, Wash., and Portland Ore. The tour began earlier this year.

The late River Phoenix played the fourth friend in the story of four '50s childhood friends trekking to see a dead body at the end of summer 1959. The film was based on the novella The Body by Stephen King.

Rob Reiner directed the film. Bruce A. Evans and Raynold Gideon adapted the book.

The coming-of-age film followed the friends' discussions of then-timely pop culture like Mighty Mouse and Goofy, career ambitions and family trauma as they had adventures running from a train and eluding bullies (Kiefer Sutherland, Casey Siemaszko, Gary Riley, Bradley Gregg).

Richard Dreyfuss bookended the film in scenes in the '80s, as Wheaton's character grown up who did become an author. The story is the latest book he is finishing.

Dates and tickets are available at Standbymelive.com with upgraded VIP options.