Season 3 of the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon got first-look photos Friday.

The images tease life as "the realm stands on a dagger's edge," per a social media post on the HBO Max official X account.

One such photograph shows Emma D'Arcy in costume as Rhaenyra Targaryen, wearing a crown and gazing into the distance.

Another image shows Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) standing close to his mother Alicent (Olivia Cooke) as she closes her eyes and places both hands on his chest.

The show, which started production earlier this year, will also see Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Tom Glynn-Carney, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, Abubakar Salim and Sonoya Mizuno reprising their roles.

Tommy Flanagan and Dan Fogler will also star in Season 3.

Game of Thrones premiered in 2011.