HBO Max is teasing Season 3 of Euphoria with new first-look photos.

The streamer shared an image of Zendaya in character as Rue on social media Friday.

She appears to be sitting in an empty pew, gazing up ahead of her. An image of the script with her line "Life is precious" is also showcased in the post.

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie in the series, appears with a melting ice cream cone in her hand.

"Cassie is crazy. Oh, she's even worse," she told Jimmy Fallon in an interview earlier this year. "She's even worse.

Hunter Schafer, who portrays Jules, holds a can of soda and sits on the floor in front of a painting.

Jacob Elordi (Nate) prepares meat in a kitchen, while Alexa Demie (Maddy) and Maude Apatow (Lexi) appear to be on set.

In a teaser for HBO Max's upcoming slate of shows, viewers hear a voice say, "I don't know if life was exactly what I wished" when Euphoria's new season is previewed.

Season 2 of the series also starred Eric Dane Storm Reid and Dominic Fike.

The third installment of the show will star Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Fike Nika King, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner, Alanna Ubach, Sophia Rose Wilson, Gideon Adlon, Bill Bodner, Colleen Camp, Danielle Deadwyler, Homer Gere, Jessica Blair Herman, Natasha Lyonne, Hemky Madera, Kwame Patterson, Trisha Paytas, Rebecca Pidgeon, Be4lla Podaras, Cailyn Rice, Eli Roth, Madison Thompson, Jack Topailan, Sam Trammell and Matthew Willig.

Season 3 arrives in Spring.