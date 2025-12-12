The third installment of the show will star Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Fike Nika King, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner, Alanna Ubach, Sophia Rose Wilson, Gideon Adlon, Bill Bodner, Colleen Camp, Danielle Deadwyler, Homer Gere, Jessica Blair Herman, Natasha Lyonne, Hemky Madera, Kwame Patterson, Trisha Paytas, Rebecca Pidgeon, Be4lla Podaras, Cailyn Rice, Eli Roth, Madison Thompson, Jack Topailan, Sam Trammell and Matthew Willig.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.