Whoopi Goldberg misses 'The View' premiere due to COVID-19
UPI News Service, 09/05/2023
The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg missed the show's Season 27 premiere Tuesday due to COVID-19.
Co-host Joy Behar informed the audience that Goldberg, 67, tested positive for virus and is recovering.
"As you can see, Whoopi is not here. She has COVID," Behar said. "She's on the mend. She's on the tail end and she'll probably be back this week. But sorry she's not here, for those of you who were looking forward to seeing her."
