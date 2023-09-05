The Exorcist: Believer is a sequel to the 1973 film The Exorcist, starring Burstyn, Max von Sydow and Linda Blair. Burstyn reprises her role as Chris MacNeil, a mother whose daughter Regan (Blair) was possessed by a demon.
Odom plays Victor Fielding, a widower and father who seeks out Chris (Burstyn) after his daughter Angela (Jewett) and her friend Katherine (Olivia Marcum) return home possessed after going missing in the woods for three days.
The trailer shows Chris confront evil once again while being "forever altered by what happened to her daughter Regan five decades before."
