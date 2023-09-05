The video-on-demand release date for Barbie has been bumped by one week. Streaming sites Vudu and Prime Video now show the title won't be available until Sept. 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie was initially listed on the digital streaming services on Aug. 16 with a release date of Sept. 5. The film is still playing in theaters and will be after its VOD debut.

Premium VOD purchase is listed for $29.99. Most movies are available to purchase at a premium for the first weeks, then lower prices for rental and ownership after several weeks.

Barbie recently passed The Super Mario Bros. Movie to become the No. 1 movie of the year and the biggest release in Warner Bros. history. That tops even the grosses of The Dark Knight in 2012 and the final Harry Potter in 2011 according to CNN.

Margot Robbie stars as a Barbie doll who visits the real world. Ryan Gosling plays Ken.

The film addresses feminist themes of double standards women face, the patriarchy and the standards and stereotypes Barbie dolls reinforce. The film was produced with Mattel, producers of the toys.

Greta Gerwig directed Barbie and co-wrote with Noah Baumbach.