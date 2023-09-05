'Pain Hustlers' photos introduce Emily Blunt, Chris Evans crime drama
UPI News Service, 09/05/2023
Netflix is introducing the new film Pain Hustlers.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared first-look photos for the crime drama Tuesday featuring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans.
Pain Hustlers is based on the Evan Hughes book Pain Hustlers: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup. Wells Tower wrote the script, with David Yates (Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts) as director.
The film follows Liza Drake (Blunt), a blue-collar woman struggling to raise her daughter. The character "takes a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme," according to an official synopsis.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.