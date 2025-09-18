Netflix released a trailer for Season 3 of its political drama The Diplomat Thursday.

The 2-minute preview shows Allison Janney playing new President of the United States Grace Penn, with her former West Wing co-star Bradley Whitford as her husband, Todd.

Keri Russell, who plays U.S. Ambassador to Great Britain Kate Wyler, is heard in the trailer telling her husband Hal (Rufus Sewell), "An incredibly flawed woman is now president and only we know just how flawed."

Later in the clip, Kate says, "The president is about to do something that is apocalyptically dumb."

Hal declares the situation as "catastrophic," but Grace is also seen defending herself, stating, "When all the facts are on the table, I don't look so bad."

The new season premieres on Oct. 16.