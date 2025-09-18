Apple TV+ released a 2 1/2-minute, action-packed trailer for its new thriller, The Last Frontier, Thursday morning.

It follows Frank Remnick (Clarke), "the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska," according to a synopsis.

"Remnick's jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he's vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn't an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications."