Lionsgate is giving a glimpse of Now You See Me 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a trailer for the heist film sequel, officially titled Now You See Me: Now You Don't, on Thursday.

Now You See Me 3 is a follow-up to Now You See Me (2013) and Now You See Me 2 (2016). The movies follow the Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher and Dave Franco), a group of magicians who perform robberies.

The trailer sees the Four Horsemen reunite and recruit a trio of younger magicians, played by Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt, to steal from the villainous head of the Vanderberg Corporation (Rosamund Pike).

Morgan Freeman also returns to star.

"Aided by the legendary Thaddeus (Freeman), the two generations of magicians must overcome their differences to try and defeat their cunning and dangerous adversary, in this magic-fueled heist filled with the franchise's signature twists, turns, and thrilling reveals -- along with some of the most thrilling illusions ever captured on film," an official synopsis reads.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't is directed by Ruben Fleischer, who previously collaborated with Eisenberg on Zombieland and its sequel. The film opens in theaters Nov. 14.