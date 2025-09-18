Focus Features has released a new trailer for the film Anemone.

Co-written by Oscar-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis and his son Ronan Day-Lewis, the movie marks Ronan Day-Lewis' directorial debut and Daniel Day-Lewis ' return to acting after his 2017 retirement.

The family drama stars Daniel Day-Lewis and Sean Bean as estranged brothers who have a tense reunion in the isolated woods where Day-Lewis' character lives.

"No one can forgive what they cannot face," text in the trailer reads.

A first trailer for the film hinted at Day-Lewis' character experiencing traumatizing events during his time in the army.

"Bonded by a mysterious, complicated past, the men share a fraught, if occasionally tender relationship -- one that was forever altered by shattering events decades earlier," an official synopsis reads on the New York Film Festival website.

Samantha Morton and Samuel Bottomley have supporting roles.

Anemone will premiere Sept. 28 at NYFF and open in theaters Oct. 3.