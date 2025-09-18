Music stars Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter will help kick off Saturday Night Live Season 51.

NBC said in a press release Thursday that Bad Bunny, Amy Poehler and Carpenter will host the first three episodes of the season.

Bad Bunny will host the Season 51 premiere Oct. 4 at 11:30 p.m. EDT on NBC, marking his second time hosting the late-night sketch comedy series. "Jealous Type" singer Doja Cat will make her debut as musical guest.

Actress, producer and SNL alum Amy Poehler will host the show's Oct. 11 episode, her second time solo hosting and third time overall. "Sally When the Wine Runs Out" singer Role Model will perform as musical guest, his first time on the show.

Carpenter will appear as both host and musical guest Oct. 18. The episode will mark her first time hosting and second performing.

Saturday Night Live also streams on Peacock.

Several cast members have left the show ahead of Season 51, including Ego Nwodim, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker and Emil Wakim.